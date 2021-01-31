NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: 484 new cases, 17 deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greek health authorities announced 484 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, raising the total number of recorded cases to 156,957.

Ten of these new cases were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of patients on ventilators fell to 255 from 257 on Saturday, while 1,113 patients have left intensive care, according to new data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY said 17 patients died over the  past day, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,796.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.