Coronavirus: 484 new cases, 17 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 484 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, raising the total number of recorded cases to 156,957.

Ten of these new cases were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of patients on ventilators fell to 255 from 257 on Saturday, while 1,113 patients have left intensive care, according to new data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY said 17 patients died over the past day, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,796.