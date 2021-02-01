Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Lesvos

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5 struck off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Monday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 7.46 a.m. local time 46 kilometers off the island’s southwestern coast and its epicenter was at a depth of 14.9 kilometers.



It was followed by a 4.5 quake a few minutes later.



Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare.