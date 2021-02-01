Athens expresses ‘deep concern’ at Myanmar coup

Athens on Monday expressed “deep concern” over developments in Myanmar where the military has seized power after detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her governing party. It also urged the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms.



“We express deep concern regarding the developments in Myanmar, following news of the arrest and detention of Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as other political figures,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



“We call for their immediate release, as well as ensure that the democratic will of the people, as expressed on the 8 November 2020 elections, will be duly respected,” it said.