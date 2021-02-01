Olympiakos stretched its lead at the top of the Super League table to 14 points on Sunday after its road win over Apollon and Aris’ reverse at Asteras Tripolis. AEK has climbed back up to second.

The Reds defeated Apollon Smyrnis 3-1 through an Ahmed Hassan brace and a Yann M’Vila goal. Apollon had pulled one back via Abiola Dauda.

Olympiakos has got 54 points from 20 matches, leaving its rivals far behind. AEK is a distant second on 40 points following its 2-0 win at OFI on Sunday, courtesy of strikes by Yevhen Shakhov and Muamer Tankovic.

Aris dropped to third, on 39 points, due to its 2-1 loss at Asteras. Dimitris Manos put the Thessaloniki team ahead in the first half, but two second-half goals by Xesc Regis and Adrian Riera within four minutes turned things around in Asteras’ favor, despite the introduction of Greece forward Kostas Mitroglou on his Aris debut in the last 10 minutes.

PAOK has joined Aris on 39 after thrashing Panetolikos 5-0 on Sunday. Thomas Murg, Stefan Schwab, Christos Tzolis and Karol Swiderski (twice) went on the scoresheet for the host at Toumba.

Panathinaikos was held at home to a goalless draw on Saturday by lowly Lamia and has reached 35 points. Second-bottom Lamia snapped the Greens’ five-game winning streak, but not their perfect defense that has yet to concede in 2021 after seven matches.

In the weekend’s other games, bottom team Larissa and Volos ended up scoreless in the Thessaly derby, while Atromitos returned from Ioannina with a 1-0 result at PAS Giannina.