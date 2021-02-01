Promitheas Patras scored a famous win at Panathinaikos on Sunday.

This season’s Basket League is definitely the least predictable of the last few decades, with both Panathinaikos and AEK losing this weekend and Lavrio enjoying the second highest record past the halfway point of the regular season.

Promitheas Patras shocked champion Panathinaikos as it scored nine unanswered points at the end of the game in Athens to reverse its 78-71 deficit and win 80-78 on Sunday.

As if that was not enough, AEK went down at lowly Larissa 76-75 on Saturday, allowing Lavrio to join Panathinaikos and AEK at the top of the table on 22 points, although Panathinaikos has a game in hand. Lavrio returned to winning ways defeating PAOK 84-77 at home.

Peristeri is on 21 points, thanks to its 86-70 home win over Ionikos Nikeas.

Messolonghi came off the bottom after its first win following nine straight losses, beating visiting Kolossos Rhodes 87-77.

