Firefighter found dead near Alexandroupolis airport

[evros-news]

A firefighter who was swept away by floodwater during a rescue operation in a village in municipality of Alexandroupolis was found dead on Monday afternoon, local official told state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The 46-year-old man, along with other firemen, had been called to evacuate 21 children and two teachers from a kindergarten in the community of Apalou.

At the school. the small firefighting vehicle was trapped in a flooded storm drain. The front-seat passenger was able to exit the vehicle but the driver was swept away, according to the deputy regional governor of the Evros region, Dimitris Petrovits.

The firefighters’s body was retrieved later in an area near Alexandroupolis’ Dimokritos Airport.

The fire service said it will conduct an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death.

The evacuees were safety relocated.