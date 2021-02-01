Search continues for missing plane

Rescue teams on Monday were still searching for a two-seater training aircraft that went off the radar at noon on Sunday in the area of Miliotades, in the Mitsikeli mountain range in Ioannina, northwestern Greece.



The only passenger on board was its pilot, a 32-year-old Iraqi national.



The search was being assisted by about 30 Iraqi pilots, colleagues of the missing pilot from a private pilot training school in Kozani, whose trainees are mostly from the Middle East.



Hellenic Fire Brigade, Police and Civil Protection personnel along with EMAK rescue teams and volunteers on foot and in 4x4 jeeps were searching the nearby forest and inaccessible slopes of Mitsikeli.