Authorities report 543 new virus infections, 33 deaths

[Stephane Mahe/Reuters]

New SARS-CoV-2 infections in Greece rose to 543 on Monday from 484 on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 157,495.

Almost half of the new cases (265) were confirmed in Attica.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 33 patients died from Covid-19, raising the death toll to 5,829.

It also said there were 258 intubated patients in hospitals on Monday from 255 on Sunday. Another 1,121 patients have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 3,137,674 PCR tests since January 2020 and 1,054,992 rapid antigen tests.