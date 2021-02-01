PM expresses sorrow over death of firefighter

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to social media to express his sadness over the death of a firefighter in northern Greece on Monday during a rescue operation.

“We are saddened by the loss of the firefighter who lost his life trying to help students in danger. Everyone’s thoughts are with his family, which will be supported the State. I express my gratitude and my sincere condolences,” he said on his official Twitter account.

The 46-year-old firefighter was swept away by floodwater during a rescue operation in a kindergarten in a small community of Alexandroupolis.

Public broadcaster ERT said the victim was a father of three underage children.