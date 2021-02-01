NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Minister warns of tougher penalties for café, bar owners who defy health measures

TAGS: Coronavirus, Business

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis warned on Monday that there will be tougher penalties for cafe or bar owners who allow their patrons to gather outside with their drinks, in defiance of government health rules.

To cope with the downturn of business due to the pandemic, some café and car owners have begun flouting regulations and precautionary measures. Rather than simply being purchasing points, some owners have allowed customers to linger around their premises.

Speaking from the regional government building of Western Greece in Patras, Chrysochoidis said that while he is sympathetic to the economic woes of hospitality sector, the government has taken many steps to assist those businesses.

“We cannot risk public health and that is our priority and foremost political decision. Let us all find some strength and put on a brave face until this is over,” he said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.