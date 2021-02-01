Total of 290,000 Covid vaccinations conducted in Greece so far

Greek health authorities have completed a total of 290,000 vaccinations against the coronavirus since the start of the inoculation program, a Health Ministry official said on Monday afternoon, at a briefing on the pandemic.

This figure translates to a 2.75 pct of the country's population, while in January the target of 200,000 monthly vaccinations was surpassed by 71,000, according to Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous.

Moreover, on Monday alone, some 20,000 inoculations were carried out, expected to surpass 22,000 by the end of the day, he added.

The number of vaccinations translates to some 680,000 thousand vaccination appointments that have been booked so far, of which 236,000 concern the first dose of the vaccine and 444,000 the second. Appointments booked for the month of February have surpassed 450,000.

There are currently 400 vaccination centers across the country, and another 100 mobile medical units of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) performing inoculations daily, Themistokleous added.

More can be set up but this will depend on the number of available vaccines.

Greece is currently sixth in the EU in terms of vaccinations per 100,000 inhabitants.