Greece may report four-digit number of new virus cases on Tuesday, says official

The head of Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) warned that health authorities may report a four-digit number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

His comment came during a visit to the district of Sepolia, central Athens, where mobile units of EODY are conducting random rapid tests as part of an effort to track the spread of the virus.

“It is very likely that we will have a four-digit number of cases and that is why, combined with the increased number of mutations, we should all be vigilant and take action,” he said.

OnMonday, EODY reported 543 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 157,495.

Almost half of these new cases (265) were confirmed in Attica.

Health authorities and scientists are on alert for the apparent spread of the British variant of SARS-CoV-2 and the detection of the South African variant in Greece.

As of Monday, authorities in the country had confirmed a total of 173 cases of the the lineage B.1.1.7 (British) had been identified in Attica, Crete, Northern Greece and Patras and one of the B.1.351 lineage (South African) in Thessaloniki.