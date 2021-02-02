Widespread damages in Patmos due to storms

[File photo]

Widespread damages have been reported on the road network of the island of Patmos in the eastern Aegean, as a result of heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The rainfall also caused landslides in coastal areas.

The island’s mayor, Eleftherios Pentes, has asked the government to declare a state of emergency on Patmos and ordered the closure of the island’s schools for the day.

On Monday, the storm also resulted in the death of a firefighter in the Evros region of northeastern Greece, near the border with Turkey.