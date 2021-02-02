Coronavirus: 22 fatalities as new cases jump to 1,261

Greek authorities announced 1,261 new cases of coronavirus and 22 fatalities in the past 24 hours Tuesday.

Eighteen of the 1,261 cases involved international visitors tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 158,716, with 5,851 dead.

A total of 244 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,131 have left ICU.



Authorities have conducted a total of 37.591 tests over the past 24 hours (20,870 rapid tests and 16,721 PCR tests).



Meanwhile, officials said that a total 204 cases of the UK strain have been identified and one of the South African variant.