Six parties interested in Larco assets

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund SA (TAIPED) announced on Monday that six interested parties have submitted expressions of interest for the lease of a number of Larco General Mining & Metallurgical Company assets, namely its Larymna smelting plant, the Larymna and Loutsi mines and relevant mining rights, and other assets owned by the Greek state.



Expressions of interest were submitted by Commodity & Mining Insight Ireland Ltd, Mytilineos, Solway Investment Group Ltd, Tharisa Plc, Trafigura Group and a consortium comprising GEK Terna and AD Holding AG.



The consultants of TAIPED will evaluate the aforementioned expressions of interest and submit their recommendations to the fund’s board of directors regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender (binding offers phase).