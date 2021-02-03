The right prioritiesCOMMENT
Online
The personnel employed by Greece’s public health sector have shouldered most of the burden since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last March, often mobilizing bottomless wells of self-denial.
They are, however, civil servants. This means that they need to align with the priorities of the state and with the public interest.
For people who serve on the front line – in situations where other people’s lives depend on them – their vaccination against a potentially lethal virus cannot be optional.