Wreckage of small plane found

Authorities have found the wreckage of a trainer aircraft that went missing in the area of Miliotades, in the Mitsikeli mountain range in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, with one man aboard.

Reports said parts of the plane were spotted by hunters in the area of Dikorfo, on the northeastern slopes of Mount Mitsikeli, about 38 kilometers from Ioannina.

Authorities have earlier identified the pilot as 38-year-old Ammar Ibrahim from Iraq.

The plane took off Sunday from Kozani and was heading to Ioannina when it reportedly went off the radar.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

