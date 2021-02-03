Expert says 3-week ‘hard lockdown’ could contain severe third wave

A “hard lockdown” over three weeks could contain a severe third wave of coronavirus infections, environmental engineering professor Dimosthenis Sarigiannis said on Wednesday.



Speaking on Antenna TV, Sarigiannis called for policy changes to expand remote working, while calling proposals to move the curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. “a half measure.”



He also expressed skepticism about keeping schools open amid a rise in coronavirus infections, noting that schools have a “multiplier effect” on new infections.



The nationwide daily infection rate soared to 1,261 Tuesday while there were 22 fatalities. The total number of cases is now 158,716, with 5,851 dead.