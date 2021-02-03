AHIF to co-publish Journal of Modern Hellenism

The American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF) has joined with the Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Queens College as co-publisher of the Journal of Modern Hellenism.



Established in 1984 by the Center’s founder and director, Harry J. Psomiades, the journal is an annual peer-review scholarly journal published mid-summer. It publishes essays dealing with the history, institutions, and culture of modern Greece from its origins to the present. This includes studies of Greek America and other Diaspora communities.



AHIF will continue to publish the American Journal of Contemporary Hellenic Issues the first of each year as a publication of AHIF. Both journals will be available gratis on the AHI Foundation website.



The Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies is the oldest center for Modern Greek Studies in the US with the largest number of students.



