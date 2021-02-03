NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
15-year-old Covid patient dies in Thiva hospital

A 15-year-old coronavirus patient died in Thiva General Hospital on Wednesday, according to a report by the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA).

According to the report, the girl had undiagnosed medical conditions. She died of heart failure.

The 15-year-old was reportedly admitted to hospital for unknown reasons on Wednesday morning. She tested positive for Covid-19 upon admission to the hospital.

According to other reports, the girl’s mother is intubated at the capital’s Evangelismos hospital after contracting the virus.

