15-year-old Covid patient dies in Thiva hospital

A 15-year-old coronavirus patient died in Thiva General Hospital on Wednesday, according to a report by the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA).



According to the report, the girl had undiagnosed medical conditions. She died of heart failure.



The 15-year-old was reportedly admitted to hospital for unknown reasons on Wednesday morning. She tested positive for Covid-19 upon admission to the hospital.



According to other reports, the girl’s mother is intubated at the capital’s Evangelismos hospital after contracting the virus.