PM unveils ambitious national road safety action plan

Aiming to rectify Greece’s poor statistical record of road accidents, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the National Action Plan for Improved Road Safety on Wednesday.



The 450-million-euro program is to financed by the European Investment Bank, and seeks targeted improvements in 7,000 highly dangerous locations across the country.



“These are small changes that could, however, make the difference between life and death,” Mitsotakis said, noting that many accidents occur within cities and on the rural road network, while stressing the need for efficient horizontal policies based on real data.



Highlighting the importance of inculcating younger generations with the right attitude, Mitsotakis said road safety is now included in school curriculums in an organized way.



“Children also affect the behavior of adults,” he said, stressing the need for a change in the culture of driving, while also referring to necessary changes in the driving test system.



“Many accidents... are the result of individual choices, such as consumption of alcohol, excessive speed and the fact that we don’t wear a seatbelt or helmet. Above all, we must think that changing our behavior on the road means respect for our fellow citizens and our family,” he added.