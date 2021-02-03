Greece considering restricting Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to under-65s

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee is considering not giving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 to people older than 65, Kathimerini understands.

The Greek panel will announce it’s decision either today of Thursday.

Sources with knowledge of the subject said that if the AstraZeneca is not given to people older than 65, the 950,000 doses heading to Greece will be given to younger people.

If the committee recommends against its use for elder citizens, it will be following in the footsteps of Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Italy who have argued there is not yet enough clinical data to prove efficacy in older people.