Six suitors likely to bid for Larco assets

Six candidates have expressed their interest in a tender to buy Larco General Mining & Metallurgical Company assets, including the leasing of the mining complex in Larymna.



According to information, the six candidates were: GEK Terna, Tharisa Plc, Mytilineos Group, Solway Investment Group, Trafigura Group Pte, and Commodity and Mining Insight Ireland Limited.



The same six candidates have expressed their interest in another tender launched by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) on Monday to lease the nickel smelting plant in Larymna, the Larymna mines and Loutsi mines, mining rights and other assets.



According to the shoot-out clause, a preferential investor in each of the two tenders will have the right, but not the obligation, to bid in the other tender.