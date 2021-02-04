Joint WWF appeal to PM to stop hydrocarbon extraction

In a joint letter the World Wildlife Funds of Greece and Spain have appealed to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to cancel all plans for hydrocarbon extraction in Greece.

The letter, signed by directors of WWF Hellas, Dimitris Karavellas, and WWF Spain, Juan Carlos del Olmo, urges Greece to follow Spain’s example by getting rid of what they described as outdated options that also carry a high economic risk.

Spain is banning any new hydrocarbon exploration and extractions and launching proceedings to suspend existing contracts.

The directors note that most European companies are committed to achieving a zero carbon balance by 2050, and similar industry initiatives should be expected soon.