A horizontal section of the base of the famous Monument of Zalongo sculpture by George Zongolopoulos at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center commemorating the mass suicide of women and children from Souli, northwestern Greece, in 1803, who opted to die rather rather than submit to Ottoman troops. Marking the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution, which led to emergence of the modern Greek state, the SNFCC is presenting a series of events titled "Faces of the Hero," revisiting the concepts of hero and heroism through the examples set by those who took part in the revolution. The stated intention of the events is to pose the question of how the heroic archetype is conveyed through the history of art.