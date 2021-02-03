ATHEX: Local bourse heads north for a third day

The Greek stock market remained on a northbound course for the third session in a row on Wednesday, even if that was on rather thin turnover. This time it was bank stocks that pulled the cart out of market stagnation, although mid-caps headed lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 764.33 points, adding 0.49% to Tuesday’s 760.59 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.64% to close at 1,823.25 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.14%.

The banks index improved 1.25%, with National rising 2.65% and Eurobank collecting 1.72%. PPC also climbed 1.84%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 44 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 47.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €68.9 million.

The market is probably waiting to see what the next few days will bring on the pandemic front, with more restrictions again being contemplated, which are set to hurt both retailers and banks.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.69% to close at 57.21 points.