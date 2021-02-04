Ferry companies fear support may be too little

Kathimerini understands that a ministerial decision has been signed for the state to support coastal shipping companies to the tune of 15 million euros.



This compensation for the restrictions placed on traveling is believed to be the first half of support over the first quarter of the year, given that the government also handed €30 million out to ferry operators last year for the first lockdown.



However, the industry is concerned this will not suffice for even a skeleton service in the country, which needs island connections, given also the higher fuel costs.



Companies fear the tourism rebound forecast for this year won’t come.