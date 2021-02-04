Body of pilot whose plane clashed near Ioannina found

[Dimitris Rapakousis/ANA-MPA]

Search and rescue crews located on Thursday the body of a pilot who went missing when his small trainer aircraft crashed on January 31 on the northeastern slopes of Mount Mitsikeli, about 38 kilometers from Ioannina.

The 32-year-old’s body was found in a ravine at the top of the Mitsikeli mountain range in Ioannina, northwestern Greece.

Τhe plane, part of a private pilot training school in Kozani, went missing on Sunday after it took off from Kozani and headed to Ioannina.

The only passenger on board was the pilot, identified as Ammar Ibrahim, an Iraqi national.

The Fire Service, the Greek Police, and many volunteers immediately began a search and rescue operation to find the aircraft.

It was finally located on Wednesday when a signal from the plane’s wreck was picked up by a Canadair aircraft participating in the search.

The cause of the crash is unknown.