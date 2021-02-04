Protesters in Athens, Thessaloniki clash with police in march against education bill

[Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

Protesters clashed with riot police in Athens and Thessaloniki on Thursday during two marches to protest against a draft bill of the Education Ministry that will bring changes to tertiary education.

A group of protesters hurled a petrol bomb against riot police officers outside the Parliament building who responded with tear gas. Another group of protesters threw red paint at the Bank of Greece on Panepistimiou street.

In Thessaloniki, self-styled anarchists threw stones and petrol bombs against a riot police unit which fired tear gas. There were media reports that some people have been detained.

Participants in the demonstration, which included university students along with teachers’ and parents’ unions, want the Ministry of Education to recall a series of provisions included in its bill, such as plans to create a special team tasked with securing the country’s campuses.

They are also against the introduction of a minimum entry requirement and maximum periods for students to complete their degrees.