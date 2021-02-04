NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

State of emergency declared on Patmos after storm

TAGS: Weather

A state of emergency was declared on Patmos on Thursday in the wake of a violent rainstorm that visited floods and landslides on the southeastern Aegean island on Monday. 

Civil Protection General Secretary Vassilis Papageorgiou made the decision in response to a request from the Municipality of Patmos.

Accordingly, the island will remain in a state of emergency for six months.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.