State of emergency declared on Patmos after storm
Online
A state of emergency was declared on Patmos on Thursday in the wake of a violent rainstorm that visited floods and landslides on the southeastern Aegean island on Monday.
A state of emergency was declared on Patmos on Thursday in the wake of a violent rainstorm that visited floods and landslides on the southeastern Aegean island on Monday.
Civil Protection General Secretary Vassilis Papageorgiou made the decision in response to a request from the Municipality of Patmos.
Accordingly, the island will remain in a state of emergency for six months.