Safe house manager, 73, linked to crime ring on Kos

Police said on Thursday they arrested a 73-year-old woman who runs a hotel on the eastern Aegean island of Kos that served as a safe house for migrants who illegally enter Greece from Turkey without legal documents.



The migrants would stay at the hotel until they were provided with fake papers and tickets to move to mainland Greece.



The woman has been linked with a criminal organization active on Kos in the illegal transfer of migrants from Turkey.



A search of the hotel rooms during the police raid late on Tuesday also led to the arrest of four migrants who did not have legal travel documents and were found to be in possession of IDs of European countries and home leases of dubious authenticity.