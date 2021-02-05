Applications being accepted for FameLab 2021

The British Council in Greece is organizing its FameLab 2021 competition to find the young scientist who stands out for his or her passion and communication skills and will represent Greece in the grand international final.



The FameLab competition, organized in Greece over the last 14 years in cooperation with HUB Science, has offered dozens of young and talented scientists opportunities to advance in their field.



Athens, Thessaloniki, Volos and Ioannina will host the qualifying procedure for those who reach the Greek final.



The deadline for applications is March 1.