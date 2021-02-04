MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
French Rafale jets in joint military drill

A squadron of four Hellenic Airforce fighter jets and one French Airforce perform a flyover during a joint military drill, at Tanagra military air base, about 82 kilometres (51miles) north of Athens, Thursday. Greek and French military leaders observed an exercise by French Rafale fighter jets following a 2.3 billion euro deal for Greece to buy 18 of the aircraft. [AP Photo/Michael Varaklas/AP]

