PM expresses concern over sale of German submarines to Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed renewed concern over Germany’s sale of Type 214 class submarines to Turkey amid tensions with Greece.



Speaking at the online Europe 2021 conference, Mitsotakis brought up the example of US sanctions on Turkey’s defense industry, including its suspension from the program to help build Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35, following Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 missile systems.



“Germany plans to export attack submarines to Turkey. This is an issue which concerns us,” he said.

