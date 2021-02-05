None of the evaluation and mobility schemes so far implemented in the Greek public sector has managed to live up to expectations.

Sure, there is no shortage of skilled and conscientious public servants. What is lacking, rather, is a transparent and stable system that will distinguish, reward and promote the right people in the right jobs. This mostly applies to the not-so-appealing frontline posts.

This is the objective that the ministry’s latest reform bid should aim to serve. The last thing Greece needs is yet another plan that will perpetuate minimum effort.