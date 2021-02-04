Elpidophoros expresses grief over death of Greek-American author Harry Mark Petrakis

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has expressed his grief over the death of Greek-American author Harry Mark Petrakis who passed away Tuesday.



“The passing this week of Harry Mark Petrakis, a literary giant of the Omogeneia and a loving scribe of the Greek-American experience, is a profound loss to our community and to the world. But his work will endure for generations to come, even as his memory will be eternal!,” Elpidophoros said in a message on social media.



Petrakis, the author of 24 books, died of old age at his longtime residence near Chesterton, Indiana. He was 97.