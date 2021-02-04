COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COMMUNITY

Elpidophoros expresses grief over death of Greek-American author Harry Mark Petrakis

TAGS: Obituary, Diaspora, US

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has expressed his grief over the death of Greek-American author Harry Mark Petrakis who passed away Tuesday.

“The passing this week of Harry Mark Petrakis, a literary giant of the Omogeneia and a loving scribe of the Greek-American experience, is a profound loss to our community and to the world. But his work will endure for generations to come, even as his memory will be eternal!,” Elpidophoros said in a message on social media.

Petrakis, the author of 24 books, died of old age at his longtime residence near Chesterton, Indiana. He was 97.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.