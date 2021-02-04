ATHEX: Moderate losses for stock market

The Greek stock market’s lowest trading volume of the last 13 sessions saw the benchmark suffer moderate losses on Thursday after three days of gains, as traders again appear reluctant to commit themselves to purchases until the picture regarding the coronavirus tempest clears.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 760.78 points, shedding 0.46% from Wednesday’s 764.33 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.45% to close at 1,815.05 points.

The banks index decreased 0.78%, as Alpha parted with 2.54%, Piraeus gave up 1.26% and Eurobank slipped 0.34%, while National rose 0.39%.

There were healthy gains for Coca-Cola HBC (up 1.53%), just as Ellaktor dived 3.99%, Viohalco lost 2.77%, Mytilineos slid 2.25%, Titan Cement fell 1.94%, Motor Oil lost 1.62% and Athens Water (EYDAP) eased 1.37%.

In total 30 stocks recorded gains, 61 conceded losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 33.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €47.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.12% to close at 57.14 points.