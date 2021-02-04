All favorites have reached the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup, after this week’s return legs of Round 1 of the tournament, that has been shortened for this season.

The 2021 Cup only involves the 14 Super League teams, with the first round concerning 12 teams, as Lamia and Panathinaikos have pulled the lucky straws.

Stealing the show was PAS Giannina that upset Atromitos with a 3-2 triumph at Peristeri on Wednesday and advanced to the last eight having drawn with Atromitos at home in the first leg. The result also led to the dismissal of Atromitos manager Damir Canadi on Thursday.

AEK suffered a rather surprising 2-1 loss at Apollon in the return leg on Thursday, but that was not enough to overturn AEK’s advantage from the home match (2-0).

Olympiakos, PAOK and Aris went through in emphatic fashion, with two wins over their opponents. Olympiakos beat Panetolikos 3-0 both away and at home, PAOK thrashed Larissa 5-0 at home and then 2-1 away, and Aris scored two 2-0 wins over Asteras Tripolis.

Volos managed to defend its 2-0 advantage from the home leg when it visited OFI for the return, that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Therefore Friday’s draw for the quarterfinals will involve Olympiakos, AEK, Aris, PAOK, Panathinaikos, Volos, PAS Giannina and Lamia.