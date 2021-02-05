British carrier to visit Greece in June

The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the 65,000-ton British aircraft carrier, first of its class with the same name, will anchor at Souda Bay and, possibly, Piraeus, next June, Kathimerini understands.

The carrier, the largest ship ever on the UK fleet, will lead a strike force to the Indian Ocen, passing through the Eastrern Mediterranean and taking part in joint exercises with friendly countries, Greece among them.

Queen Elizabeth's arrival is part of British participation in the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, but is also related to British interest to sell “Type 31” frigates to the Greek Navy.