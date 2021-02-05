Experts likely to propose 6 p.m. curfew in Attica on weekends

The Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic appeared likely to advise the government to impose a 6 p.m. traffic curfew in the region of Attica for the weekends, although the proposal is not backed by all the members of the committee.

This and other measures were being discussed in a marathon session on Friday, ahead of the official daily briefing on the coronavirus later in the day.

If the new curfew is introduced, it would mean that retail stores will have to close at 5 p.m.

The committee is also likely to advise a return to the click-and-collect model (dubbed “click away” in Greece) for stores, rather than the current system of shopping by appointment, with consumers allowed to enter a store, see and even try on products of their choice (dubbed “click inside”).

The experts are also expected to propose a hard lockdown in the towns of Patras, halkida and Agios Nikolaos in Crete.