Incarcerated leukemia patient appeals to ECHR

A 21-year-old Pakistani refugee detained at Athens’ maximum-security Korydallos Prison on people trafficking charges has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights requesting his immediate release to undergo a bone marrow transplant due to leukemia.



On December 29, 2020, the Council of Criminal Courts of Thessaloniki decided to extend his temporary detention for a period of six months due to his alleged involvement in the trafficking of six Pakistani nationals from the Evros land border with Turkey, despite medical documents showing that his health condition required him to undergo blood transfusions twice a week.



“He is in need of an immediate bone marrow transplant, and has been left by Greek justice in a state of literal decay according to his doctors,” his lawyer Haris Ladis told Kathimerini, bemoaning that the “court council did not devote a single sentence to justify its decision.”