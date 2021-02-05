Four Bulgarians arrested for producing fake virus tests at border

Four Bulgarians were arrested at Greece’s northern Promahonas border crossing on Friday for attempting to enter the country with fake PCR tests.

The scam was discovered when the officers discovered that the Bulgarian diagnostic centre cited in the forms produced by the foreign nationals did not have records of the those tests.

The suspects, three men and one woman, were subsequently submitted to rapid antigen tests at the border which came back negative.

Foreigners wanting to enter Greece must carry a negative PCR test taken a maximum 72 hours before arriving to the country.