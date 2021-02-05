Andronis Arcadia added to the portfolio of Preferred Hotels & Resorts members

The Andronis Arcadia hotel on Santorini is one of the units that has been added to the portfolio of Preferred Hotels & Resorts members, ahead of what it calls an anticipated increase in holiday planning.



Located on the edge of the village of Oia, known for its cobblestone lanes and enchanting coastal sunsets, the exterior of the Andronis Arcadia is in keeping with the region’s architecture of whitewashed walls and bamboo roofs, while earthy-luxe interiors bring the outdoors in.



Guests can dine at two on-property restaurants, offering taverna-style dishes and ultra-fresh sushi, and enjoy downtime at the spa with its infinity pool, outdoor relaxation area, and locally inspired treatments.