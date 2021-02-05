BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

WTTC calls on countries to focus on high-risk travelers

TAGS: Travel, Coronavirus, Tourism

The World Travel & Tourism Council on Friday called for governments to abandon the concept of “high-risk countries” and instead focus on how individual “high-risk travelers” are treated at borders.

The WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, is urging governments around the world to shift their focus from whole countries toward individual travelers. 

Instead, the WTTC says governments around the world should redefine their whole approach to risk assessment, to revive international business and leisure travel.

