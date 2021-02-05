Enterprise Greece reviews 20 investments worth €7 bln

A total of 14 strategic fast-tracked investments worth 2.8 billion euros were completed in Greece in 2020, Secretary-General for International Economic Relations and Extroversion Yiannis Smyrlis told state broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

Smyrlis was speaking about the Foreign Ministry’s effort to encourage investments in Greece and expand Greek exports to new markets through the work of Enterprise Greece, which is affiliated with the ministry.



Enterprise Greece is currently reviewing 20 proposals for projects worth over €7 billion, an indication of Greece’s image to investors abroad, he said.



The official also pointed out that Greece had managed to attract giants such as Microsoft, Volkswagen, Pfizer and Next.e.Go in a relative short time and to convey the idea of trying investments in sectors other than tourism.



Another Enterprise Greece program helps smaller investors by providing guidance throughout the process, including a program that cuts back on years spent researching the wheres and hows of investing in the country.