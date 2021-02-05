Greece imposes earlier curfew, closes stores on weekend to stem infection rate

Greek health authorities on Friday tightened some lockdown measures for 10 days in three regions to halt a rise in coronavirus infections recorded throughout the country.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the only stores to remain open on weekends in Attica, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki as of Saturday (Feb. 6) will be supermarkets, grocery stores, bakeries, gas stations and pharmacies which will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be banned after 6 p.m., from the current 9 p.m.

The weekend closure in these regions will also affect hair and beauty salons.

On weekdays, retail stores and hair salons will continue to operate as before, closing at 8 p.m., but shopping will return to its click-and-collect form.

Hardalias also said high schools will close again in these regions, with classes continuing virtually. Primary and junior high schools will continue face-to-face teaching.

The measures will remain in place until February 15.