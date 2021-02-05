Mount Athos extends shut-down to visitors to Feb 28
Online
The all-male monastic community of Mount Athos announced on Friday it will extend a ban on visitors or pilgrims until February 28, as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, staff or other essential visitors will be tested for the coronavirus at all entry ports to Mt. Athos.
The community has remained closed to visitors since November 10, 2020, while Greece is currently observing a nationwide lockdown since November 7.