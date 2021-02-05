ATHEX: Stocks end week with a 2% growth

The Greek bourse only held on to a fraction of its early gains on Friday, but that was enough to break its three-week losing streak and ensure this week came to a positive conclusion. Greece’s flurry of bond and treasury bill issues over the last 10 days and the increasing uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and the vaccination rollout appear to have increased investor fatigue as far as stocks are concerned.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 764.60 points, adding 0.50% to Thursday’s 760.78 points. The first week of February concluded with a rise of 2.02%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.78% to close at 1,829.28 points and the banks index grew 1.38%.

Jumbo soared 4.17%, Eurobank grabbed 2.08% and Viohalco improved 1.95%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 41 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €33.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.19% to close at 57.25 points.