Funds approved for repairs to Corinth Canal

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis signed a 9-million-euro package for the studies and construction work necessary for the complete restoration of the sides of the iconic Corinth Canal in southern Greece which are prone to landslides that have led to the frequent barring of ships from passing through on public safety grounds. A new state of emergency was declared only a few days ago. The canal connects the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean Sea. The initial proposal for the construction of the canal was supposedly made in ancient times and a failed effort was recorded in the 1st century AD. Work recommenced in 1881 and was finally completed in 1893. [Charalambos Vlasis/Intime News]