Greece beats Spain but bows out of ATP Cup

Greece ended its presence in the ATP Cup in Melbourne with a 2-1 win over Spain on Friday, but it was the Spanish who went through to the semifinals of the tournament as they have beaten the Australians who downed the Greeks on Wednesday.

With Rafa Nadal still sidelined with a back problem, Pablo Carrena Busta guided a depleted Spain into the last four by claiming a 6-3 6-4 win against Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis at John Cain Arena.

Though eliminated, Greece ended up winning the tie, with Stefanos Tsitsipas easing past Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 7-5.

Spain retired after losing the opening game of the doubles, handing Greece the win.